'We've run out of time': Andrew McDonald opens up on Pat Cummins' injury situation ahead of Ashes 2025-26 Australia head coach Andrew McDonald recently came forward and talked about the star skipper Pat Cummins' injury situation ahead of the Ashes 2025-26. He also gave his take on the time frame as to when Cummins could make his return.

New Delhi:

With the Ashes 2025-26 series looming on the horizon, Cricket Australia was hit with a major roadblock after skipper Pat Cummins was officially ruled out of the first Test of the marquee series against England with a back injury. A lumbar bone stress in the lower back will see Cummins miss out on the first Test, but his availability in the second Test has been put into question as well.

Speaking on his situation, Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald took centre stage and revealed that they have officially run out of time with Cummins’ return and also talked about the possible time frame for his return.

"We've run out of time. We sort of flagged this a week or so ago that it would take sort of four plus weeks to get him up and running and we've run out of time, unfortunately, but really optimistic and hopeful for the second Test match,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"So I suppose the next question is what's the time frame? What does it look like for the second Test? Not really going to be able to answer that other than to say that he'll be back bowling this week and that's a huge step. That was the big variable that we wanted to add in and get that information. So we're on the journey to that second Test and very hopeful that that will be a positive outcome,” he added.

McDonald talked about Cummins’ possible return

Furthermore, McDonald talked about the time frame in which Cummins will make his return. He opined the board is looking at his recovery one day at a time and cannot make a solid guess as to when he can make a return.

"[We'll] see how he pulls up and then we'll make decisions moving forward. I know that sounds really boring and everyone wants a time frame and what's the risk associated with it. There's better people than I to speculate on what that is,” McDonald said.