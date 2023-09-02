BookMyShow issues statement as fans struggle to avail tickets for ODI World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cricket fans

BookMyShow, an Indian online ticketing service for cinemas, theatres and sports has issued a statement after it copped flak across several social media platforms as cricket fans in India struggled to avail ODI World Cup tickets using BookMyShow's platform.

BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner for World Cup 2023 tickets and has promised to make things better so that the fans can get their hands on the tickets and avail the opportunity to enjoy the enriching experience once the tournament gets underway on October 5.

Numerous fans have complained of facing issues while booking tickets for the fixtures they want to witness during the course of the World Cup, but continue to face difficulties while doing the same and the persistent concern saw many fans slam BookMyShow across social media platforms.

After a wait of more than 12 years, India is going to host the ODI World Cup again and hence the enthusiasm among fans is second to none. India jointly hosted the 50-overs World Cup back in 2011 alongside Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and the MS Dhoni-led side won the tournament thereby ending a long wait of 28 years since the Kapil Dev-led side won the tournament back in 1983 after defeating the mighty West Indies at Lord's.

Cognizant of how difficult it has been for fans eagerly excited to witness the 50-overs spectacle across different venues in India, BookMyShow posted a message on 'X' formerly Twitter and admitted that the process to book the tickets has not turned out to be an easy affair for the fans.

BookMyShow mentioned that India is a country that is deeply passionate about cricket and hence scores of fans are trying to book tickets which is causing the issue. Since the platform has promised that it will try to ease the procedure, hopefully, it will bring a change in the fortunes of fans who are still waiting in anticipation to get their hands on the tickets of their choice.

