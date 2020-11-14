We love to hate Virat Kohli but we also love to watch him bat as fans: Tim Paine

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Paine and Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli-led Team India had stunned Australia last year to register their maiden Test series win on the Aussie soil. Many would argue that Australia didn't look the same without the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith but the performance by Kohli's brigade was evidently impressive.

Vying for another impressive win this year, India are set to lock horns with Australia in the much-awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy starting from December 27, with the first of four Tests scheduled to be played in Adelaide. The last clash between the two cricket giants had witnessed many on-field sledges and heated moments.

Kohli and Tim Paine -- skippers of their respective sides -- went hammers and tongs at each other and fans saw verbal volleys being exchanged between the two. Even the on-field umpires had to intervene on a couple of occasions.

Though the Indian skipper is slated to play just the first Test before returning to India for the birth of his child, Kohli, as expected, wouldn't shy away from giving fitting replies to on-field sledges. He is among the few players who're known for their enthusiasm and energy on the field.

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, Paine opened up about his rivalry and moments with Kohli. The Australian Test skipper said that they love to hate Kohli but love him when it comes to his batting.

"I get asked a log of questions about Virat Kohli, he's just another player to me it doesn't really bother me. There's not really a relationship there with him to be fair, I see him at the toss and play against him and that's about it," Paine told ABC Sport.

"With Virat, it is a funny one, we love to hate him but we also love to watch him bat as cricket fans. He certainly is polarising in that type of scenario. We love watching him bat, but we don't like seeing him score too many runs," he added.

Paine also spoke about the heated on-field moments when India and Australia battle it out. The 'intensity' goes up whenever the best players come out to the crease, feels the 35-year-old.

"Australia and India, its a heated competition and he's obviously a competitive person and so am I, so year there were a few occasions when we had words but that wasn't because he was the captain and I was the captain, it could have been anyone," said the Australian Test captain.

"There is always a bit more tension when a player is as good as he is, it's the same when you play against England, its Joe Root or a Ben Stokes. It's often the best player is the one that your team goes up a little bit, the intensity goes up when the best players in the world come out to the crease," he added.