We'll come back strong, that's what we're known for: MS Dhoni's message to Chennai Super Kings fans

Image Source : PTI CSK skipper MS Dhoni

If there is one thing that fans over the years have associated with Chennai Super Kings, it has been their ability to bounce back even from a point of no return. But while it failed to happen this season in the UAE, CSK skipper MS Dhoni promises their fans to come back stronger next season, when hopefully the Indian Premier League will return to its homeland.

Poor selection and lack of intent from the veteran players hurt Chennai Super Kings are they became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race, but they play with pride in their last three games to bid adieu to IPL 2020 in style winning three in a row, including a nine-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi that knocked KL Rahul's men out of the race as well. Chennai hence finished IPL 2020 with six wins in 14 games.

Leaving on a positive note, CSK skipper left a message for the fans.

"We'll come back strong. That's what we're known for. We are eighth in the table but 14 points and we could have qualified," he said in the post-match presentation.

Dhoni admitted that it was a difficult season for CSK but hailed his side for bouncing back to win their last few games despite being knocked out of the playoffs race for the first time in their 11 years of IPL participation.

"It was a difficult campaign. We committed a lot of errors. The last four games were a template of where we would like to be. Proud of the guys because if you're lagging behind for 7-8 games, it becomes really difficult. It's not easy, you won't want to be in a dressing room that's not enjoying cricket. Proud of them," he said.

