'We know the players': Nonkululeko Mlaba hopes to take experience from tri-series into use ahead of SL clash South Africa women's Nonkululeko Mlaba recently came forward and talked about how she will be looking to take her experience from the recent tri-series into the upcoming Women's World Cup clash against Sri Lanka.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 18 of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. Sri Lanka women will take on South Africa women at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on October 17. It is worth noting that South Africa currently occupies third place in the World Cup standings with three wins in four matches.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka sits in seventh place in the table, with two losses and two matches producing no result in four games. With the clash approaching, South Africa’s Nonkululeko Mlaba took centre stage and opined that the side’s recent tri-series against Sri Lanka has helped them better prepare for conditions in the country.

"I think now we as a team, we kind of know the players, especially me as a bowler. I know there are ways to bowl, their strengths and their weaknesses. So yeah, it was very important for me to actually read and to know the players,” Mlaba was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

There is no doubt that Mlaba could be a crucial player for South Africa in the upcoming clash. The 25-year-old has been exceptional for her side so far, taking eight wickets across the first four games of the tournament, and she will hope to maintain her form in the upcoming clash.

Mlaba laid out her game plan for Sri Lanka clash

Furthermore, Mlaba pointed out how this is her second time playing in Sri Lanka, and she will be looking to stay consistent and stick to her plan as South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the tournament.

"I think it's my second time playing here. Because we had a tri-series against Sri Lanka and India, and yeah, it's always good to come back here and hopefully this time around I'll just do well for the team,” she said.

“One thing that I normally do best is just sticking to my good lines and lengths, and the rest will take care of itself,” she added.