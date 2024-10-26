'We knew India were going to come out hot': Tom Latham after registering famous series win in India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tom Latham.

New Zealand registered a famous Test series win in India as they outclassed the Men in Blue in the second Test match in Pune. After bagging the opening Test in Bengaluru, the Kiwis clinched the second game and ended India's unbeaten run of more than a decade at home in Tests.

Since losing to England 2-1 in 2012, India lost their first Test series at home. Their victorious run at home that began in 2013 lasted for a record 18 series before going down in 2024 in Pune. Latham, who took full-time Test captaincy from the India series, has opened up on the famous series win.

"Really special feeling. Proud to be in this position. Whole team effort and a clear example of everyone pitching in. When you come over here you want to put your best foot forward. Putting runs on the board at the start was really important," Latham said to the broadcasters after a 113-run win in Pune.

He gave special credit to Mitchell Santner, who turned the game with a match spell of 13/157. "Have to mention Mitch Santner. He was fantastic. Has been around the group a long time, and to finally get a break and bowl the way he has - credit to him. It was about trying to stick to our basics and play the long game. Both surfaces have been different, we've needed to adapt and we've done that very well. The method we played with last night - to put ourselves on the front foot - was terrific," he said.

With India needing 359 to win, the New Zealand skipper says he expected the hosts would be coming hard at them. "The way GP (Glenn Phillips) played this morning was really important. We knew India were going to come out hot. Didn't realise they were going to come that hot, but we managed to get the breakthroughs in the middle session. Those last two wickets took an age but when Tim took that catch we were really happy," he said.

New Zealand have clinched the series 2-0 with a game to go in Mumbai from November 1 onwards.