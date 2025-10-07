'We knew Asia Cup final was in our hands': Varun Chakravarthy on dressing room mood despite nervy Pak win India clinched their ninth Asia Cup title after beating Pakistan in the final by five wickets. Tilak Varma guided the chase with his unbeaten 69. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy has opened up on the dressing room mood during the nervy final moments of the chase.

New Delhi:

Star spinner Varun Chakravarthy has opened up on the dressing room mood during the nervy last few overs of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan.

India were asked to chase 147 against Pakistan but needed a calm-headed knock from Tilak Varma to take the team home, despite being in a spot of bother at 20/3 at one stage. Varma anchored the chase and formed crucial partnership runs with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, which took the team to a strong position.

With 10 needed from the final over and Tilak out there, India had the upper hand, but had a new batter in Rinku Singh, who was playing his first game in the tournament, joining Tilak.

Chakravarthy revealed that the team felt confident of their chances to clinch the continental title. "We knew it was in our hands," Chakravarthy said during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards.

"Because we had Tilak and Rinku (Singh). People have not seen Rinku that much on the international stage, but we all know what he can do in the franchise he has played. So, if Rinku and Tilak are there, I know that 10-11 (10 runs were required) runs in the last over is easy nowadays. In the IPL, people chase 20-25 runs.

"He claimed seven wickets in six matches, but he was one of the most devastating bowlers of the tournament with his mystery deliveries," the spinner added.

The star spinner also opened up on Pakistan's strong start with the bat in the first innings and how the team knew they could pull things back. "So, that is how it is designed. If you saw the trend in the Asia Cup, the first eight overs, all the batting teams got off to a flyer. After that, from the eighth over to the next seventeenth over, it was very tough to score runs. We knew that even if they scored lots of runs in the first eight overs, even if we get one or two wickets here and there, we could pull them back, and that is what happened."