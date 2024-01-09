'We have good chance': Shakib Al Hasan confident of Bangladesh doing well in T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan is confident of Bangladesh's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The mega event is set to be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to June 29 and the schedule for the same was announced only recently. Bangladesh have been clubbed in Group D with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Nepal.

Comng back to Shakib, he reckons that the conditions in the Caribbean and US will suit Bangladesh's style of play. "The tournament will take place in the US and the West Indies. The condition will suit our style of cricket. So, we have a good chance," he said while speaking to reporters in Mirpur. The Tigers had a forgettable ODI World Cup in India where they were the first team to be knocked out of the tournament. But in the shortest format, they won 10 out of 14 matches played in 2023 that also included a historic win in New Zealand.

"We have been playing really well in T20s in the last one year. The team is well balanced, it's also in good rhythm. Everyone's playing well. The team played well in New Zealand as well. Of course, we have a lot of expectations," Shakib further added. The all-rounder was recently busy in the elections and missed international cricket due to injury as well. But now he is expected to return to action in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the Rangpur Riders.

As for Bangladesh, in the World Cup, they will open their campaign against Sri Lanka at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 7. They will next face South Africa on June 10 followed by matches against the Netherlands and Nepal to round off their group matches.