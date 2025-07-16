'We have a policy...' - BCCI responds to rumours of forcing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to retire from Tests Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and only a few days before India's squad announcement for the England tour. Since then, the BCCI is being blamed for forcing the legendary cricketers to retire from the format.

New Delhi:

Indian cricket fans are still coming to terms with the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. Even as the Indian team has fared decently under Shubman Gill in the ongoing Test series against England, the fans are certainly missing both Rohit and Kohli and many have blamed the BCCI for forcing the legendary cricketers to retire from the format.

Rohit and Kohli retired from Tests during IPL

Notably, both Rohit and Kohli announced their Test retirements within a week during the Indian Premier League (IPL), just before the squad announcement for the England tour. Since then, the fans have expressed their displeasure and have also slammed the BCCI for allegedly not respecting the legends. However, the BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has come out clean in this aspect stating that the board never forces any cricketer to retire.

"I want to make it very clear once and for all. We all feel Rohit and Virat's absence, but they took the decision on their own. BCCI has a policy of never telling any player when to retire and from which format. This is on the player. This was their own decision. They took retirement on their own. We will always miss them. We consider them great batters. The good thing is they are available in ODIs," he said while speaking to ANI.

When will Rohit and Kohli next play for India?

India were scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August, but the series has been postponed, which has delayed the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. For now, India's next ODI, as per schedule, is on October 19 against Australia. However, there have been reports of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) contacting the BCCI for a white-ball series against India next month. If this series materialises, the fans will get to see both their favourite cricketers in the ODI series.

