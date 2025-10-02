'We got a very good start': Mohammed Siraj reflects on his performance on day 1 of first West Indies test Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj recnetly came forward and talked about his side's performance with the ball in the first innings of the ongoing first test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Indian performed brilliantly on day 1 of the ongoing first test against the West Indies. The two sides took on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the first test from October 2, and the game saw India coming in to bowl first. Putting in a good showing with the ball, India bundled out the West Indies for 162 in the first innings.

Mohammed Siraj was the star performer for his side with four wickets to his name. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets with Kuldeep Yadav, who struck twice, alongside Washington Sundar, who took one wicket as well.

After day 1, Siraj took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance in the game, revealing how happy he was to get a green wicket in play in the clash.

"We got a very good start with the ball. You don't expect to get green tops in India too often. We got one here, so I was very excited. We got a seam track when he played New Zealand in Bengaluru last year. After that, we got one here. So, I was very excited and enjoyed it a lot,” Siraj was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Siraj opened up on his variations

Furthermore, Siraj also talked about how the wobble seam has given him success in recent times and opened up about the various variations he uses.

"In 2018, I had a natural in-swinger. When the in-swingers stopped, the out-swingers started automatically. Then I started practicing the wobble seam delivery and grew confident about it. Wobble seam has given me a lot of success in international cricket. I have realized this is an important weapon for me. When the out-swinger doesn't work, I have the wobble seam delivery,” he said.