'We don't want luxuries' - Hardik Pandya cautions Cricket West Indies over lack of basic facilities in Tarouba

India recorded a 200-run win over West Indies in the third ODI to clinch a three-match series on Tuesday, August 1. After a shock six-wicket defeat in the second game, the Indian team produced an impressive display to ease off some pressure ahead of the T20I series.

The stand-in captain Hardik Pandya led by example by smashing 70* off 52 as the traveling side scored 351 runs while batting first at Trinidad's Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. Then pacers Shardul Thakur and Mukesh Kumar shone with a ball to bowl out the hosts on just 151 runs.

This was India's second-biggest win against West Indies by a margin of runs and the biggest in Tarouba. After the game, Hardik termed the Brian Lara Stadium as one of the nicest grounds he has played but also pointed out the lack of basic facilities provided by Cricket West Indies (CWI) in the ongoing series. Hardik said the Indian team doesn't want a luxurious experience but advised the CWI to provide the basic things require to visiting teams.

"This is one of the nicest grounds I have played in. A lot of things could be better when we come to West Indies last time, travelling and everything. Last time also some hiccups came. So WI board should also take a note. We don't want luxuries but some basic things are needed," Hardik said in the post-match presentation when asked about the team's experience in the ongoing series.

The state of Cricket West Indies highlights the lack of infrastructure in domestic cricket and also their financial struggles to provide quality experience to visiting teams in the bilateral series. CWI is co-hosting the next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in June next year and will be looking forward to providing a memorable experience to fans and the visiting teams.

