'We do it very well in Australia': Stoinis on chat with selector about missing WI, SA series for the Hundred Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was candid about being a T20 freelancer, which meant also playing and choosing when he wants to do it for Australia as well. Stoinis wasn't part of the national side for the West Indies and South Africa series.

London:

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was upfront and honest about having conversations with the chief selector George Bailey and the head coach Andrew McDonald about missing the West Indies and South Africa T20I series, despite being part of the T20 World Cup plans for the national side. Stoinis may have let the ODIs go but is still very much part of the T20 setup, as confirmed by Bailey himself last week, and the all-rounder is enjoying his T20 freelancer phase, which also includes playing for Australia, apart from all the leagues.

"The nature of it is that you can't select yourself in an Australian jersey, but you can sign a contract to come and play in the Hundred," Stoinis was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo while commending the Australian team culture about having difficult conversations like these beforehand and doing it well.

"When this opportunity came up, I spoke to Cricket Australia, I spoke to Ron [McDonald] and we made a plan around that, really… When you're planning it in advance, that makes it easier." Mitchell Owen, Cameron Green and Aaron Hardie are other up-and-coming pace-bowling all-rounders and the newest kid on the block was tried at No 6 in seven matches against the West Indies and South Africa and the 23-year-old has given a good account of himself.

"We are very lucky. We do it very well in Australia. The relationships that I've got with both Ron and Bails [Bailey] means you just have those conversations pretty openly," he added. A contract of £200,000 would have been difficult to refuse for any player, especially when he was picked in the top bracket. And Stoinis admitted that he is getting older and that no spot is permanent and hence, series like these were good for someone like Owen to have a crack at the middle-order role, having played in the top order for most of his career.

"I'm also fully aware that myself and Maxi [Glenn Maxwell] - and, more recently, Timmy David - have been holding that spot through the middle of Australian cricket for a long time. It's very hard for other, young people to come through and have a crack at that… You need to bring through the next generation as well. It's no-one's spot," he added.