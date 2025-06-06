'We cannot be a silent spectator' - BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia condemns Chinnaswamy Stampede BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia condemned the Chinnaswamy Stampede that happened on the evening of June 4. 11 people died while more than 50 are reported to be injured. Saikia mentioned that BCCI will make sure such things don't repeat in the future.

Bengaluru:

After a historic win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru management announced a victory parade on the next day. The franchise announced it on social media, but the police eventually denied permission to host a victory parade. Nevertheless, RCB managed to grant permission and went ahead with the parade, followed by a celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Even though the franchise mentioned that fans with passes and tickets can only enter the stadium but thousands of them gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite stars, who were successful in bringing the IPL trophy to Bengaluru for the first time in 18 years. On top of that, there was little to no clarity on where the passes or tickets could be bought. There was hardly any time to prepare so many tickets and sell them in the first place.

Meanwhile, what was thought to be a jubilation turned tragic as the Karnataka police failed to control the large gathering. Many were spotted climbing trees and barricades, and there was an enormous rush to get inside the stadium. It unfortunately led to 11 deaths, and more than 50 people were admitted with injuries.

Since then, the Karnataka government has suspended several cops and other notable dignitaries, while an FIR has been registered by Cubbon Park Police against RCB, DNA and KSCA. In the meantime, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the situation, stating that they won’t be a silent spectator and will ensure that such incidents don’t happen in the future.

“At some stage BCCI will have to do something. We cannot be a silent spectator. It was a private affair of RCB but we at the BCCI are responsible for cricket in India and we will try to ensure such incidents do not recur in future,” Saikia told Cricbuzz.