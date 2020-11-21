We can claim Virat Kohli's offspring as Australian if he decides to have the baby here: Allan Border

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma

Former Australian great Allan Border wants Indian skipper Virat Kohli's offspring to be born in Australia so that they can claim the newborn to be n Aussie.

"We were thinking he might think about having his newborn baby here because we can claim his offspring as Australian,” Border said on a humourous note during a media interaction.

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting the birth of their first child in January. He has been granted paternal leave by the BCCI which implies that he will be part of the limited-overs fixture and the first Test in Adelaide before returning home to be with his wife. He will not be returning after the birth of his child owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

Border, who is a "big fan" of Kohli, feels that the Indian team will miss that aggression and passion that he brings on the field.

“Look, I love the way he plays his game; he wears his heart on his sleeve. I like his aggression and passion for the game. India as a team will miss that. He is a special player, has serious talent and is part of this new India — that’s the way I look at it. The way India play the modern game, they have a very positive mindset, and Virat has led the way very well in those areas. I am a big fan,” said Border who till date holds the record for scoring 150-plus runs in both innings of a Test match.

The tour begins with the three-match ODI series starting November 27 in Sydney followed by a T20I series comprising of as many games and finally ends with the Border-Gavaskar series which will begin with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.