We are not having any special discussion with Rishabh: Bowling coach Mhambrey on Pant's batting approach

The Indian team management doesn't need to give advice to Rishabh Pant on his natural attacking game approach bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said on Tuesday.

Pant has smashed five Test tons and 10 fifties in 31 games with centuries in England, Australia, and South Africa.

Ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, Pant was seen batting aggressively at the nets on Tuesday which resulted in a query for Mhambrey about having conversations about the left-hander's approach.

"We are not having any special discussion with Rishabh. That's his game and we know that. Nothing changes, that's the way he prepares for any format, white ball and he is pretty much aware of his role in the team," he said during the pre-match press conference.

"Our conversations are never around the way he is playing as he knows what the team expects out of him," Mhambrey, who has seen Pant from his India U-19 days, said.

Mhambrey also disclosed that Umesh Yadav will spearhead the Indian pace attack.

"Umesh is a very experienced bowler. We all know what Umesh brings to the table. Unfortunately, he hasn't got too many opportunities as we had Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj playing in England," Mhambrey said.

"The team management has spoken to him and had discussions and we have a lot of clarity as far as Umesh is concerned. The other way I look at it is that he will spearhead the attack and he has a lot of experience going into the series. I am also happy how Siraj has progressed in Tests and happy that he has delivered."

The former India seamer admitted that Bumrah and Shami will be missed. "Bumrah and Shami will be missed but we look at it as others getting an opportunity to play Test cricket and perform for the country," said Mhambrey.

Mhambrey also conceded that after at least four months of continuous white ball cricket, adjustment to red ball format will be key.

"We are playing Test cricket after a long time, takes a little while to have that mental change. You have just come from T20 World Cup in Australia and now it is a different format.

"One good thing is a lot of these guys are playing matches. Siraj (ODIs), and Umesh (India A) played a lot of cricket. Even Navdeep Saini has played a lot as far as A series is concerned," Mhambrey said.

