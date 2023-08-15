We are enabling Divyangjan to hoist the tricolor of India in Paralympics: PM Narendra Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 77th Independence Day celebrations

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government is imparting special training to para-athletes to enable them to win medals for the country in the Paralympics, which is considered the pinnacle event for differently-abled athletes.

While addressing the entire nation from the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi mentioned that even the impoverished kids from the slums are not letting their economic condition hamper their progress and are displaying their calibre in the sports universe.

"As we work to build an accessible India for Divyangjan, we are also enabling my Divyangjan to hoist the tricolour flag of India in Paralympics. We are giving special training to the players," the Prime Minister said in his address.

"Now look at the world of sports. Today the children who came out of the slums are showing might in the world of sports," he added.

Similar to the Olympics, Paralympics is also organised every four years and witnesses the participation of differently-abled athletes across several disciplines. The Indian contingent delivered its best performance at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and clinched a total of 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze.

Avani Lekhara, who participated in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 shooting event became the first Indian woman to bag a gold medal at the Paralympics.

Sumit Antil clinched a gold in the men's javelin throw F64 category by breaking his own record of 62.88m. His final attempt was recorded at 68.55m - a new record. Shooter Manish Narwal also helped India win gold with his stellar performance in men's 50m pistol SH1.

India's third gold at the event was ensured by renowned badminton player Pramod Bhagat who became a champion in the men's singles SL3 category. Pramod's teammate Krishna Nagar also claimed a gold medal after emerging trumps in men's singles badminton SH6.

The next Paralympics will be organised in Paris in 2024.

Latest Cricket News