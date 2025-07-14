WCL 2025: Schedule, squads, players, live streaming, and all you need to know The second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is all set to kick off on July 18. Ahead of the start of the tournament, let us have a look at the schedule, squads, and broadcast details of the marquee event.

The WCL (World Championship Legends) is all set to kick off on July 18. The second edition of the tournament will feature several big names from the past, and six teams will take on each other for a shot at the title. India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, and West Indies Champions will be the sides competing in the competition.

It is worth noting that the matches of the tournament will be played across four venues in England, with Edgbaston (Birmingham), County Ground (Northampton), Grace Road (Leicester), and Headingley (Leeds) being the four decided venues of the competition.

Interestingly, several big names from the past, like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, and many more, will be participating in the event. With the first game scheduled to be held on July 18, the final is slated to be held on August 2 at Edgbaston.

Notably, India Champions emerged as the champions in the inaugural season of the tournament. Led by Yuvraj Singh, India finished in fourth place in the standings but managed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

The side took on table toppers Australia Champions semi-final 2, where they put in an excellent performance and booked a slot in the final against Pakistan Champions. In a game that revitalised the rivalry’s good old days, India limited their opponents to 156 in the first innings and chased it down, winning the game by five wickets.

WCL 2025 squads:

Australia Champions: Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, D’Arcy Short, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Siddle, Callum Ferguson, Dan Christian, Ben Dunk, Steve O’Keefe, Rob Quiney, John Hastings

England Champions: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Ajmal Shahzad, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker, Usman Afzaal

India Champions: Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Gurkeerat Mann

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Sarel Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Chadwick Walton, Shannon Gabriel, Ashley Nurse, Fidel Edwards, William Perkins, Suliemann Benn, Dave Mohammed, Nikita Miller

Pakistan Champions: Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir

WCL schedule:

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions - 9 PM

July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions - 5 PM

July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions - 9 PM

July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions - 9 PM

July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions - 5 PM

July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions - 9 PM

July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions - 9 PM

July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions - 9 PM

July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions - 9 PM

July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions - 5 PM

July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions - 9 PM

July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions - 5 PM

July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions - 9 PM

July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions - 5 PM

July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions - 9 PM

July 31 (Thursday): Semi-Final 1 - SF1 vs SF4 (Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham) - 5 PM

July 31 (Thursday): Semi-Final 2 - SF2 vs SF3 (Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham) - 9 PM

August 2 (Saturday): Final (Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham) - 9 PM

WCL 2025 where to watch details:

It is worth noting that the WCL 2025 will be telecast live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Furthermore, live streaming of the tournament will be made available on the FanCode app and website.

