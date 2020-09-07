Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WBBL: Bridget Patterson signs new 3-year-deal with Adelaide Strikers

Batswoman Bridget Patterson has signed a new deal with Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers and will thus remain with the team for the next three years.

Patterson has been with the Strikers since the first edition and is the third-highest runscorer for the franchise with 1,117 runs. The 26-year-old has the equal-most appearances for the Strikers with 71 out of a possible 73, sharing the record with Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

The right-hander scored 319 runs in WBBL 05, including a match-winning 96-run partnership with captain Suzie Bates which saw off the Brisbane Heat in Mackay.

"I love being at the Strikers which is my hometown team so to speak, and we have continued to build something really special here since it all started," she said.

"I've made a lot of memories here and I'm really looking forward to that continuing for the next three years."

Patterson joins a flurry of Strikers signings in the last week, with Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Tegan McPharlin, Ellie Falconer, and Annie O'Neil all confirmed for WBBL 6.

The whole tournament will be played in Sydney with a total of 59 matches taking place beginning October 25.

Strikers squad so far: Suzie Bates (c) (NZ), Megan Schutt (Aus), Tahlia McGrath (Aus), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington

