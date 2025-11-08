WBBL 2024-25 Live telecast: When and where to watch Women's Big Bash League live on TV and streaming? WBBL 11 kicks off on November 9 with a triple-header featuring a Heat–Renegades rematch. The 43-game season ends on December 13, with stars like Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, and Nat Sciver-Brunt joining Australia’s best in a thrilling new campaign.

Melbourne:

The excitement is building as the Women’s Big Bash League returns for its 11th edition, beginning on Sunday, November 9, with an action-packed triple-header. The tournament opens at Allan Border Field, where Brisbane Heat face Melbourne Renegades in a rematch of last season’s final. Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes will follow at the same venue, before Perth Scorchers take on Sydney Sixers at the WACA to wrap up a blockbuster first day.

Spanning 43 matches across 35 days, WBBL promises another thrilling season of cricket before culminating with the final on December 13. The top-ranked team at the end of the regular season will host the title clash, while the sides finishing third and fourth will battle in The Knockout on December 9. The winner of that contest will then face the second-placed side in The Challenger on December 11 for a spot in the final.

Several global stars will headline this year’s edition. Jemimah Rodrigues joined Brisbane Heat fresh off her record-breaking World Cup campaign, while South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt returned to Adelaide Strikers in superb form. The Sydney Sixers have added English batter Sophia Dunkley, while the Hurricanes will feature Nat Sciver-Brunt alongside fellow England players Linsey Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Defending champions Melbourne Renegades welcome back Deandra Dottin, though Hayley Matthews will miss the tournament due to injury. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Davina Perrin is set to make her debut as one of the tournament’s most exciting young additions.

Australia’s World Cup-winning stars are also set to light up WBBL, including Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Grace Harris. Rising prospects such as Caoimhe Bray, Lucy Hamilton, and Callie Wilson will look to make their mark in what promises to be another fiercely competitive season of women’s T20 cricket.

When and where to watch WBBL on TV?

The 11th edition of the Women’s Big Bash League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

When and where to watch WBBL online?

The fans can stream WBBL online on JioHotsar.