WBBL 2023: Meg Lanning-led Melbourne Stars bowled out on 29, register lowest-ever total in history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Meg Lanning and Tahlia McGrath during the toss on Oct 21, 2023

Adelaide Strikers created history in women's cricket by bowling out Melbourne Stars on just 29 runs in the fourth match of the Big Bash League 2023 on Saturday, October 21. Meg Lanning-led side recorded the lowest innings total in tournament history on an unforgettable day at Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval.

Playing their second game of the season, the Stars struggled in every department against impressive Strikers. Lanning won the toss and elected to field first with one of the best t20 teams available by her side. Strikers quickly took control of the game with Katie Mack and Laura Wolvaardt tearing apart the Stars' bowling attack.

Mack and Wolvaardt added 135 runs for the opening wicket in just 14 overs with the former scoring 86 runs off just 50 balls. Wolvaardt continued her red-hot form by smashing quick 47 runs before getting dismissed by Sophie Day. Captain Tahlia McGrath scored an unbeaten 34 runs off just 19 balls to help her team score 177 runs for 3 in 20 overs.

While chasing a big total, Melbourne Stars lost skipper Lanning on just four runs in the second over and then the fans witnessed a historic collapse. Star Australian pacer Megan Schutt and spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington took three wickets each to bowl out the Stars on just 29 runs in 9.3 overs. English opener Sophia Dunkley top-scored with 9 runs and was able to smash the team's only boundary in the game.

This emerged as the lowest total in the tournament history and by a remarkable margin. Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes previously held the unwanted record for the lowest innings total when they were bowled out on just 66 runs during the 2017 edition.

Lowest innings totals in WBBL history:

29 by Melbourne Star vs Adelaide Strikers in 2023 66 by Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades in 2017 66 by Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers in 2017 68 by Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder in 2018 73 by Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat in 2019

Latest Cricket News