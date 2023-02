WB vs SAU Ranji Trophy Final, Live Cricket Score, Day 1: Setback for Bengal after early wickets on Day 1

WB vs SAU Ranji Trophy Final, Live Cricket Score, Day 1: Setback for Bengal after early wickets on Day 1 WB vs SAU Ranji Trophy Final, Live Cricket Score, Day 1: Hosts West Bengal will try to claim their first Ranji Trophy title in 34 years as they take on Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens which starts on Thursday (February 16)