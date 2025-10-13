Wazir Mohammad, Pakistan's oldest living cricketer who played in their first Test series, dies at 95 Wazir Mohammad played 20 Tests for Pakistan and was part of the team in their first-ever Test series in 1952 against India. Wazir was the oldest living cricketer of Pakistan and passed away at 95.

New Delhi:

Pakistan's oldest living cricketer, Wazir Mohammad, passed away in Birmingham on Monday. Wazir, the eldest of Pakistan's famous Mohammad brothers, died at 95.

Wazir was part of Pakistan's first Test series against India in 1952/53 and had played impactful roles in his team's victories in the Oval and Port of Spain.

PCB, Naqvi condole Wazir's death

The Pakistan Cricket Board mourned the death of the former batter. "The PCB is deeply saddened by the passing of former Pakistan Test batter Wazir Mohammad. One of the four Mohammad brothers to represent Pakistan in Test cricket, he featured in 20 matches for his country from 1952 to 1959. The PCB extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," PCB wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also paid his tribute to the former cricketer. "Wazir Mohammad’s services to cricket will always be remembered," Naqvi said in his statement.

Wazir played key roles in Pakistan's early wins

Wazir played in 20 Test matches for Pakistan, scoring 801 runs in his 33 innings with two centuries and three half-centuries. He had an average of 27.62, but played crucial roles in his team's wins in the early years.

He top-scored with 42 in the second innings in Pakistan's famous win over England at the Oval in 1954, putting in crucial late contributions with the tail.

He made 440 in the Test series in the Caribbean in 1957-58m including two centuries and an unbeaten 97. One of his hundreds was the quickest by a Pakistani batter till 1967, the other a 189 at the Port of Spain, which ensured Pakistan a win.

He is the eldest brother of Test players Hanif, Mushtaq and Sadiq Mohammad. Hanif passed away in 2016.

