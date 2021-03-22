Watch: Yuvraj Singh ends RSWS series with four skyscraping sixes

Image Source : TWITTER Screen grab of Yuvraj Singh batting against Sri Lanka Legends in Raipur on Sunday night.

The final match of the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament was played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipu where India Legends' star batsman Yuvraj Singh once again entertained the crowd with his fireworks of an innings. The 39-year-old Yuvraj looked absolutely in his vintage best and smashed a stunning 60-run knock; hitting four massive sixes as India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends to lift the trophy.

Earlier in the final match, Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan had chosen bowling first after winning the toss. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag got off to bat with the former scoring just 19 runs. Sachin also could not last long and fell after scoring 30 runs. However, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan pushed Sri Lanka back into the match with their stormy batting.

An important 85-run partnership between the pair of Yuvraj and Yusuf. In which Yuvraj's bat brought 60 runs in 41 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes. While Yusuf Pathan batted with an unbeaten 62 runs with 5 sixes and 4 fours. Batting first, India Legends scored 181 runs for four wickets and then stopped Sri Lanka Legends for 167 runs for seven wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.