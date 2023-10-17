Tuesday, October 17, 2023
     
  5. WATCH: Windstorm in Lucknow results in falling hoarding as spectators run for shelter during AUS vs SL match

A windstorm along with some rain hit Lucknow's BRSABV Ekana Stadium during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka on Monday, October 16. The windstorm resulted in one of the hoardings of the top tier falling onto the spectators sitting below, forcing them to rush off.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2023 14:51 IST
A hoarding fell off in the Lucknow match between Australia
Image Source : AP A hoarding fell off in the Lucknow match between Australia and Sri Lanka

The wind turned cold in north India on Monday, October 16. The onset of winter was announced by rain, lightning and thunderstorms in various parts of northern India including Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh among others, the effects of which were visible in Lucknow too, where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka was taking place at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium. 

After Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 209 despite a good start by the openers, during the innings break, a sudden heavy breeze turned into a proper windstorm within minutes. The winds resulted in falling hoardings in the stadium. One of the hoardings on the top tier fell on the seats and the spectators were seen running for shelter to save themselves from getting hit. The wind came coupled with a light drizzle as it was a second delay of the match. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

As far as the match was concerned, Australia notched up their first win of the competition after triggering a massive Sri Lankan collapse where they lost 10 wickets for 84 runs. Australia too lost a couple of early wickets before Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis rescued the Men in Yellow with twin half-centuries. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis put the finishing touches as Australia got the first points on the board. Australia will look to keep the winning momentum going when they take on Pakistan on Friday, October 20 in Bengaluru.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost three matches in a row and one more defeat will all but be eliminated from the tournament and hence, they will have to win everything from now on to stay in the hunt. 

