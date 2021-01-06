Watch: Wasim Jaffer takes hilarious jibe on Warner pushing out Joe Burns out of playing XI of Sydney Test

Image Source : TWITTER/THE AUSTRALIANS File photo of David Warner (left) with Joe Burns.

Australia might still be in the series with the scores level at 1-1 agianst India in the ongoing series. However, with less than a day to go for the third Test in Sydney, the Tim Paine-led side is surely facing the heat with their batting line-up coming a cropper as they have failed to go past 200-run mark in all the innings they have played in the series so far.

Injuries to openers David Warner and Will Pucovski and the miserable form of Joe Burns was always credited for not providing the team an early momentum; ultimately costing Burns his spot in the Oz squad. And with Warner and Pucovski coming back into the fray for the third Test, it is safe to assume why Burns was pushed out of the squad entirely.

And seeing the light in the moment, fomrer Indian Ranji stalwart Wasim Jaffer posted a funny video depicting how Warner pushed his dear friend out of the playing XI in his bid to represent Australia again after a month-long injury lay-off.

Exclusive footage of David Warner forcing Joe Burns out to reclaim his position at the top 😛#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/TCLcZr0WAh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 6, 2021

Jaffer had no qualms in captioning the video: Exclusive footage of David Warner forcing Joe Burns out to reclaim his position at the top.

The third Test will begin at the Sydney Cricket Ground from tomorrow morning.