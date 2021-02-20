Watch: Virat Kohli tells RCB fans he is happy with IPL 2021 auction; hopeful of winning title

Image Source : TWITTER/RCB Virat Kohli interacts with RCB fans in a video message.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter through RCB's official Twitter handle to leave a message for the franchise's fans, expressing his happiness on the purchases that RCB made during the recently-concluded IPL 2021 auction, which saw the team made some crucial signings ahead of the new season.

"Very very happy with our buys and the results we had in the auction. We got what we wanted... for the balance and strength of our squad," he said.

A glance at the RCB's business at the auction, the franchise went on a spending spree as they looked to bolster their squad after losing out in the play-off stages last season; stretching their barren title run by a year.

Among the purchases made in Chennai, Australian explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell was bought in for Rs 14.25 crore after a stiff bidding battle. Apart from him, the other foreign buy made by the side was Oz pacer Daniel Christian, who cost them Rs 4.8 crore. Among Indians, the management targetted young performers from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including Tamil Nadu's Mohammed Azharuddeen, who impressed with a blazing knock in the tournament.

Complete list of players bought by RCB at the auction:

Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore), Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (Rs 20 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 15 crore), Srikar Bharat (Rs 20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (Rs 20 lakh), Daniel Christian (Rs 4.8 crore).

Players Retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Updated Full Squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Srikar Bharat, Suyash Prabhudesai, Daniel Christian, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar.