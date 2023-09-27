WATCH: Kohli teases Labuschagne with hilarious moves while Steve Smith takes breather amid heat in 3rd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli was at his comical best when Steve Smith took a breather from heat in Rajkot in the third ODI

India and Australia met for the final time in the ongoing three-match ODI series in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27. For India, skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav returned while the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc returned for Australia as the visitors look to end the series on a high after being 0-2 behind. The pitch may be a belter at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, however, the heat was too much to bear for the players.

Steve Smith, who was batting for hours, needed some breather from the excessive heat. A chair was brought on the ground for Smith to sit on for a few moments as he sipped some drink and had an ice pack over his head to cool down. Since Smith took some time to get back to playing, his batting partner Marnus Labuschagne too had something to drink and as always, Virat Kohli had some fun with the opposition players.

Virat Kohli came near Labsuchagne and exchanged some words before he started dancing hilariously in front of the batter. Sean Abbott, who was giving the icepack treatment to Smith, too had one eye on Kohli's antics.

The video has gone viral on the internet, watch it here:

After Mitchell Marsh's explosive 96, Smith and Labuschagne battered heat to score 74 and 72 respectively as Australia posted a massive score of 352 runs on the board. On a belter of a wicket, with short boundaries, the Australian line-up of Marsh, Warner, Smith, Labuschagne and skipper Pat Cummins at the end utilised all the favourable conditions.

Indian bowlers came back well to not let Australia get to 370-380, which seemed a possibility when Marsh and Smith were going great guns. The chasing team hasn't won in Rajkot yet in ODIs and a depleted Indian team will have a huge challenge on its hands.

