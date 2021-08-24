Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in gym ahead of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: @IMVKOHLI File photo of Virat Kohli.

India captain Virat Kohli is working really hard in his fitness and is pushing his limits to be at his best ahead of the third Test against England that will take place on Monday.

The first Test ended in a draw but the visitors made amends by clinching the second game by 151 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

With a day left to go for the third Test, Kohli shared a video on his Twitter account on Monday in which the 32-year-old batsman can be seen sweating it out in the gym.

He captioned the video: "There's literally no substitute to hard work."

Earlier, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said they are not going to let their guards down after the Lord's win and will have a one-match-at-a-time approach for every Test.

"2014 and 2018 is past now, we are not thinking about that. We are not taking it lightly, whatever happened in the last game was special but we have moved on and we are focused on the next Test.

"We are taking it one match at a time, win or lose, it is important to stay in the present. We are confident about our unit, we have been playing some good cricket and it is about staying in the moment and focusing on the next match," he said.