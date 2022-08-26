Watch: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Chahal meet Shaheen Shah Afridi; inquires about his injury

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PCB shared a video of Indian cricketers meeting with Shaheen Afridi.

In what can only be termed a heartfelt moment, Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video on Twitter, where Indian players can be seen going to Shaheen Afridi, inquiring about his health and sharing some light moments.

Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. He is going through rehabilitation but is still with the team ahead of the IND vs PAK match in Dubai, as per skipper Babar Azam's wishes.

Yuzvendra Chahal first comes up to Afridi, the two players interact, and then shake hands. Then Virat Kohli also comes, talks to him for a long time to get information about his injury. Then Rishabh Pant and Shaheen Afridi meet and as you'd expect with Pant, have a fun time.

Pant is also seen pointing towards Afridi's injury. After this, the vice-captain of the team KL Rahul also shakes hands with Shaheen Afridi and is seen inquiring about his injury.

Virat and Rohit smash bowlers ahead of Asia Cup

In a video posted by BCCI on Twitter, both Kohli and Rohit can be seen smashing bowlers left, right and centre during the practice session. One of the highlights of the video is the way Kohli is seen playing the cover drive in the way only he can.

Rohit, on the other hand, can be seen using brute force to pull and hit bowlers straight over their head.

Earlier, Kohli said that he is positive about coming out of the lean phase and will bounce back.

"I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me," Kohli said on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

He said he is sure about his game and one cannot come this far if he doesn't possess the ability to counterattack.

"I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me," Kohli said.

He then spoke about how a pattern of dismissals was detected on that tour and then after technical adjustments scored nearly 600 runs during the tour of 2018.

"What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here," Kohli noted.

Virat last scored an international century in 2019. He will look to come back strongly against Pakistan in their campaign opener.

