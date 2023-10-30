WATCH: Virat Kohli lifts Rohit Sharma in excitement, duo's bond sends fans into meltdown as video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/AP Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were in each other's arms quite a few times during the game against England

The shiny World Cup trophy is looking closer and closer for the Indian cricket team as the Men in Blue continued their unbeaten run in the 2023 edition after achieving the sixth win of their campaign in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29 against England. It was probably the most hard-fought win in the tournament so far as India batted first for the first time and found themselves in early trouble losing three early wickets and despite skipper Rohit Sharma's 87-run knock, they were restricted to a score of 229, which was followed by a remarkable bowling effort that saw the hosts win by 100 runs.

Since the score India were defending was a modest one, every wicket was celebrated, every breakthrough became important and the emotions were high. Jasprit Bumrah was roaring after getting Joe Root on the first delivery, and Mohammed Shami was pumping his fist after setting up Ben Stokes. Kuldeep Yadav's ball of the tournament got Jos Buttler and then Shami returned to get Moeen Ali as England lost their sixth wicket for not many.

As Moeen Ali departed, one of the moments of the match came as it was the first ball of Shami's second spell and the bowling change worked. Former India captain Virat Kohli probably realised the same and lifted Rohit as both of them embraced each other in a heartwarming video. Both Kohli and Rohit were in each other's arms as they knew how important this game and win was for the team and what it meant. After the match, the two shared another bout of happy exchanges.

The videos and photos of the duo flooded the internet and the fans can't get enough of them. The fielding medal ceremony has already shown the bond and the camaraderie the team shares and the moments between Kohli and Rohit on Sunday only made them stronger as they know they want to be standing on the podium with the trophy on November 19.

Watch the video here:

England lost their fifth match and are all but out of contention as far as the race to the semis is concerned.

