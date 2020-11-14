Watch - Virat Kohli extends Diwali greetings, urges fans to not burst crackers

Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, who currently is gearing up for the gruelling series against Australia, extended Diwali greetings to fans on Saturday. The India skipper shared a video where he also urged everyone to not burst crackers to protect the environment. He instead suggested his followers to celebrate the occasion with a 'simple diya and sweets'.

"A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," said Kohli in the video.

Kohli, along with the Indian contingent, is currently in Australia ahead of their all-format series, starting with the first match of the three-match ODI series on 27 November. Kohli will lead the side in all limited-overs games but he'll only be available for the first Test of the four-match rubber.

Ahead of the birth of his first child, the Indian skipper has also been granted paternity leave by the BCCI. The 32-year-old will depart after the first Adelaide Test, missing the following Tests in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting the baby by January.

Kohli had a disappointing end to his IPL 2020 journey as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper. Despite qualifying for the playoffs, the Bangalore franchise failed to lift their maiden IPL title yet again, leaving fans disheartened. Following Kohli's mediocre record as RCB's skipper, former India opener Gautam Gambhir had even backed Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma to lead the national side.