Image Source : TWITTER/IMVKOHLI Watch: Virat Kohli's epic reaction to his 'accidental crossbar challenge'

Indian captain Virat Kohli is an ardent football fan. He has played in multiple exhibition matches in the past, and also remains a frequent visitor to England's football stadiums whenever the Indian team tours the country.

Kohli is also the co-owner of the Indian Super League club FC Goa.

The Indian skipper on Tuesday shared a video of him playing football during a practice session, as he accidentally hit the crossbar while aiming a shot on the goal. Kohli had a hilarious reaction as he missed the goal by a whisker.

Watch:

The 32-year-old was last seen in action during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was suspended earlier this month after multiple franchises reported COVID-19 cases in their camp.

Kohli is set to return to the cricket field on June 18 when Team India takes on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in Southampton. The Indian skipper, along with the side's opening batsman Rohit Sharma reached Mumbai to serve a mandatory quarantine period before leaving for the UK on June 2.

Post the final, the Indian Test team will stay in the UK to prepare for the five-Test series against England, which is scheduled to start in the first week of August.