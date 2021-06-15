Watch: Virat Kohli deals with bouncer barrage in training for WTC Final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Virat Kohli fell on ground after dodging a bouncer during training in Southampton.

After concluding a Team India's three-day intra-squad in Southampton a day earlier, skipper Virat Kohli was seen back at the nets facing a barrage of bouncer deliveries during a practice session on Monday.

In a video uploaded by BCCI on its Twitter handle, Kohli was seen facing an array of deliveries including bouncers. And such was the intensity of the training that Kohli even fell on the ground while attempting to duck one of the bouncers. In case, you are worried if the skipper was somehow injured in the process, don't worry the ball was far from him.

The video further showed Australia series star Rishabh Pant loosening up his arms at the nets, followed by Ajinkya Rahane facing Ishant Sharma.

Earlier, the third day of the training game saw Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill opening the innings with the former, who had a terrible outing with Warwickshire county this season, shown glancing the ball.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is shown playing a cover-drive, Rohit a cut off the back-foot and Rahane flicking the ball. Coach Ravi Shastri is seen watching the proceedings from the dressing room balcony.

The Indian team came out of its mandatory 10-day quarantine on Monday and will gear up for the WTC final which begins on June 18. The players had reached Southampton on June 3.

The New Zealand squad, after its 1-0 series win over host England, will reach Southampton from Birmingham on Monday afternoon.

The WTC final will be the first Test match India will play at a neutral venue.

(With inputs from IANS).