Watch: Virat Kohli bats in nets during lunch on Day 2 of India's warm-up game against County Select XI

Virat Kohli might not be a part of India's three-day warm-up match against County Select XI, but the skipper isn't missing out on honing his batting skillset.

After missing the practice match, Kohli was spotted batting the entire duration of the lunch break in the nets on Day 2. Kohli endured throw downs under the watchful eyes of coach Ravi Shastri.

The BCCI on Tuesday had said that Kohli and his red-ball deputy Ajinkya Rahane were ruled out of the match against County Select XI due to niggles, leading to opener Rohit Sharma taking over the reins.

"Captain Virat Kohli felt some stiffness in his back on late Monday evening and he has been advised rest from the three-day first-class warm-up game by the BCCI Medical Team," said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has mild swelling around his left upper hamstring. This has been addressed by an injection. He is not available for the three-day first-class warm-up game.

"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him, and he is expected to fully recover well in time for the first Test against England starting from 4th August at Nottingham," the statement added.

Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan, who is out of the practice after he hurt his thumb on the first day, are representing the County Select XI.

While the Indian unit folded for 311 in the first innings, the bowling camp produced a strong show to grab early wickets on the second day. Umesh Yadav (1/13), Jasprit Bumrah (1/10) and Mohammed Siraj (1/7) curbed the opposition to 44/3 in 21 overs.