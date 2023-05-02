WATCH: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir get involved into heated verbal argument after LSG vs RCB match

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA Kohli-Gambhir heated altercation in LSG vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on a slow pitch by 18 runs on Monday. However, the heated altercation between Virat Kohli and LSG camp took sheen away from what was an impressive win for Faf du Plessis and his men. It all started in the 17th over of the innings when Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli got involved in some tussle with the latter looking upset with the LSG player' antics.

Things only escalated after the match when Gautam Gambhir was seen pulling away his team's opener Kyle Mayers while he was chatting with Kohli. Soon Gambhir and Kohli were seen involved in an animated chat with the latter trying to pacify the LSG mentor. But the chat converted into heated altercation in no time and literally the players from both teams had to intervene.

The video of the same has gone viral where both Kohli and Gambhir could be seen pointing fingers at each other while the likes of KL Rahul, Amit Mishra and other LSG members are trying to intervene and solve the matter.

Here's the video:

As for the match, RCB defended the lowest total of the season as they had scored only 126 runs after opting to bat first. They bowled superbly on a slow and low pitch in Lucknow to defend the total. LSG could only score 108 runs in response before getting bundled out on the penultimate delivery of the innings. Faf du Plessis, RCB skipper, won the Player of the Match award for his sedate knock of 44 runs in the innings which saw only three of the RCB batters getting into double digits.

"Opposite, complete opposites (the pitch here vs Chinnaswamy). We played really well in the first six overs. That's when you can play the same way. To have a fifty partnership in the six overs was match changing. Batting first was important. Spinners was hard work. Even Mahipal got the ball to hold. If you can bowl the ball on a good area, it's pretty hard to score. Would've liked 135 - in my mind that was a really good score.

"Before we went on the field, we said to the guys it's a match-winning score. Felt if we get 2-3 in the powerplay, especially with KL not being there, it's going to be difficult. Super happy for Karn. Just one of those guys who does the hard work all the time but doesn't get the recognition. Great to have Hazlewood back. Nothing to the guys who've filled his shoes. But good to have him," Du Plessis said.

