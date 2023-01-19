WATCH VIDEO: Shubman Gill teased by his fans, they say Sachin ka...

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill teased by fans

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill has stunned the world with his stellar batting display. The Punjab-based batter scored his second consecutive century on January 18, 2022, and went on to score a double hundred later. The youngster has now joined the 200 club which has the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Ishan Kishan, and the great Sachin Tendulkar. The Gujarat Titans batter has been pretty vocal about repaying Rohit Sharma's trust in the past and he has done the same thing.

Rumours have always been rife that Gill has been dating Sarah Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter but none of them have come out and confirmed this news. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar was the first man to score a double hundred in the fifty-over format and since then, Rohit Sharma has scored three double-hundreds, and the likes of Sehwag, Gill, and Kishan have one each to their name. While Shubman Gill was boarding the team bus, fans made sure that they greet him and that is when something funny happened.

India were coming off a 3-0 ODI series victory against Sri Lanka and it seems that they have picked up from where they left off. Though New Zealand came pretty close to India's total and scared the men in blue for a moment, the bowlers held their nerves as the Kiwis fell short by 12 runs. Shubman Gill, the chief architect of the victory earned high praises from fans and cricket experts all around the globe, but his fans did not miss any opportunity to tease him.

The Gujarat Titans opener scored a stellar 208 off 149 deliveries. In the process, he hit 19 boundaries and 9 sixes. The youngster scored at a strike rate of 139.60 and propelled India's score to 349/8. Before the start of the series, skipper Rohit Sharma said that he wants to give a fair run to Shubman Gill and it looks like he has sealed his spot for the World Cup.

