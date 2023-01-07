Watch Video: Shakib Al Hasan's loses temper, raises bat while arguing with umpire

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best all-rounders in the world currently. However, he is infamous for losing his temper on the field, especially with the umpire. In the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) third match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Shakib lashed out at the on-field umpire.

Shakib was batting during Fortune Barishal's innings. In the 16th over a ball went over his head. But the leg umpire didn't give it a wide. Shakib was not at all happy with this decision and started arguing with the umpire. After this, Shakib walked aggressively toward the umpire with the bat. He shouted at the umpire and a heated argument started between the two.

Mushfiqur pacified the matter:

In the end, opposition wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim had to intervene and calm the matter. Shakib hit Raja for a six over the mid-wicket region on the very next ball. Soon after that, Shakib brought up his half-century in 26 balls. Shakib did not calm down in the next over and he thrashed Thisara Perera.

In the end, Shakib scored 67 runs in 32 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes.

