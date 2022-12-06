WATCH VIDEO: Ravi Shastri reacts to alleged rift between Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ravi Shastri opens up on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fiasco

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket, the former and the current Indian captain have shared the dressing room for many years now. Their prowess with the bat is unquestionable and their magnitude in Indian cricket is something that can make people envious of them. When MS Dhoni stepped down from Test captaincy, the reins of the team were handed over to Virat Kohli. In 2017, Virat was made the captain of all formats when MS Dhoni decided to continue and contribute only as a player.

Virat Kohli, who used to be brash, aggressive, and a strong-headed person had a rift with head coach Anil Kumble after India's debacle in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. Former players such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly tried to intervene, but Kohli reportedly was hell-bent on getting Ravi Shastri as the coach. Under Kohli & Shastri, India had transformed themselves into one of the best visiting cricket teams in the world, but unfortunately, they failed to win any ICC event. The Indian team led by Kohli & Shastri competed in the 2019 ODI World Cup, 2021 World Test Championship, and the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, but they somehow crashed out in the crucial stages of the tournament. After India's loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup against New Zealand, reports had started to flow that Kohli and Sharma were not getting along too well and to their misfortune, the stories never died down.

Virat Kohli had decided to step down from his T20 captaincy duties before the start of the T20 World Cup that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After Virat, Rohit was the only available option to take on India's captaincy duties, but India's debacle in the T20 World Cup ignited the news of a rift between Sharma and Kohli. Now former India coach, Ravi Shastri who had seen everything from a striking distance has reacted to it and he has dismissed everything that has been said about this issue.

As of now, both Virat and Rohit's future hang in the balance as far as the T20 format is concerned. The BCCI is reportedly looking to build a team for the shortest format. The men in blue are currently stationed in Bangladesh and they have started their preparations for the 50 overs World Cup.

