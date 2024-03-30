Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
  5. WATCH | Mayank Yadav clocks 156kph, claims three big wickets on his IPL debut

Lucknow Super Giants handed IPL debuts to young Indian bowlers Mayank Yadav and Manimaran Siddharth against Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Stadium. Mayank gave LSG a breakthrough with Bairtstow's big wicket while defending 199 runs.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2024 22:59 IST
Mayank Yadav
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mayank Yadav vs Punjab Kings at the IPL 2024 game on March 30, 2024

Mayank Yadav stole the limelight with his pace on his Indian Premier League debut at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Lucknow Super Giants' new pace bowler clocked 155.8 kph to register the fastest delivery of the IPL 2024 season in the game against Punjab Kings.

The 21-year-old Delhi-born pacer has already made his name in domestic cricket with impressive pace and control and displayed his potential on the biggest stage in his first IPL match. He clocked 150 kph in his first over and then shocked everyone by reaching 155.8 kph on the first delivery of his second over to Shikhar Dhawan.

Mayank further made an impact by giving Lucknow Super Giants a breakthrough with Jonny Bairstow's big wicket. He also scalped wickets of Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh to get LSG back in the game who were defending 199 runs against PBKS.

More to follow...

