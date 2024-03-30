WATCH | Mayank Yadav clocks 156kph, claims three big wickets on his IPL debut

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mayank Yadav vs Punjab Kings at the IPL 2024 game on March 30, 2024

Mayank Yadav stole the limelight with his pace on his Indian Premier League debut at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Lucknow Super Giants' new pace bowler clocked 155.8 kph to register the fastest delivery of the IPL 2024 season in the game against Punjab Kings.

The 21-year-old Delhi-born pacer has already made his name in domestic cricket with impressive pace and control and displayed his potential on the biggest stage in his first IPL match. He clocked 150 kph in his first over and then shocked everyone by reaching 155.8 kph on the first delivery of his second over to Shikhar Dhawan.

Mayank further made an impact by giving Lucknow Super Giants a breakthrough with Jonny Bairstow's big wicket. He also scalped wickets of Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh to get LSG back in the game who were defending 199 runs against PBKS.

