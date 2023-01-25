WATCH VIDEO: Hardik Pandya and co. receive grand welcome in Ranchi ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Team India in Ranchi ahead of first T20I against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma's ODI side did wonders in the three match series against New Zealand. The 'Men in Blue' crushed the Kiwis and defeated them by a margin of 3-0 and now it is time for India's T20I team to rise and take on the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand side in the shortest format of the game. After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup that was played in Australia last year, it was reported that the BCCI has planned to look past the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R. Ashwin. Hardik Pandya has been assigned with the leadership duties and Suryakumar Yadav is his wingman as far as the T20 team is concerned.

The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in the year 2024 and there are loads of things for team India to look into and solve them as soon as possible. There has been a lot of tal about team India's approach towards the shortest format of the game. Englash dished out a 10 wicket defeat for the Indian team in the semi-finals of the T20 World CUp and since then the Indian team management has been very particular about how they plan things before the next T20 World Cup arrives.

Ahead of the first T20 game that is to be played in Ranchi, the Indian was given a rousing welcome. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video on all their social media platforms which showcases the likes of Rahul Dravid, Hardik Pandya, Yuzi Chahal, Ishan Kishan walking down from the bus and walking towards the team hotel.

India's T20 Squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

