Watch: Tamil Nadu team 'celebrates' Punjab Kings' Rs 5.25 crore bid for Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan, the Tamil Nadu batsman struck jackpot with Rs.5.25 crore bid from Punjab Kings at Thursday's IPL auction.

The cricketer is known for his big-hitting and performed well for Tamil Nadu in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that they won, though he got only a few opportunities to bat.

Khan hit unbeaten 40 off 19 balls in the quarter-final match against Himachal Pradesh and scored an unbeaten 18 off seven deliveries in the final in which Tamil Nadu defeated Baroda to win the title.

Dinesh Karthik, who captained Tamil Nadu to triumph in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, shared a video of the team as they reacted to Shahrukh's bidding in the IPL auction. The team was watching the auction live inside a bus.

Watch:

Interestingly, Shahrukh also won the best all-rounder award at a Chennai Super Kings junior tournament when he was around 14 and was immediately noticed.

"This year I had no expectations. To be frank I had nothing in my mind (about the auction). People were taking about the chances of me getting an IPL contract but I did not pay too much attention to it," Shahrukh had told PTI.

Shahrukh knows that IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer that helps in getting better

"The IPL is a very big stage for any cricketer. Here, you get to play against and alongside the big names in international cricket. There is a lot to learn by just interacting with them and watching them.

"It has been the springboard for many cricketers to move on and play for the country," the TN batsman, who admires New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for on his on-field style, said.