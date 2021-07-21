Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CRIC12222 Watch: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and coach Mickey Arthur in heated discussion after 2nd ODI loss

Team India made an incredible comeback to defeat hosts Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series in Colombo, clinching the series with the three-wicket win.

Chasing a 276-run target, India were reduced to 193/7 in the chase before Deepak Chahar (69*) guided India to victory alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19*). The duo forged an unbeaten 83-run partnership to steer the side to a remarkable comeback win.

Sri Lanka were firmly in the game before the partnership, and the side's head coach Mickey Arthur looked far from pleased after the loss. Following the match, Arthur was seen engaging in a heated discussion with Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

Reacting to the discussion, former Sri Lankan cricketer Russell Arnold said that the discussion should've taken place in the dressing room, not on the field.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's legendary former spinner Muttiah Muralitharan had pointed out that Sri Lanka made a mistake in not persisting with their spinner Wanindu Hasaranga after the arrival of Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the crease.

"I have told you before if Sri Lanka takes three wickets in first 10-15 overs, India is going to struggle and actually India struggled. Big effort from (Deepak) Chahar and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) made them win," Muralitharan said on ESPNCricinfo.

"And also they (Sri Lanka) made some mistakes. They should have bowled Wanindu Hasaranga, rather than keeping him, they should have bowled him and try to take a wicket.

"If they would have taken one wicket out of Bhuvneshwar or Chahar, with two other tail-enders coming, it would have been tough to chase 8-9 runs an over...they made some mistakes but it is an inexperienced side."