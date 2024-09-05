Watch: Shubman Gill takes splendid diving catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant cheaply with India B in trouble

Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Rishabh Pant's return to red-ball cricket after more than two years wasn't as auspicious as he got out cheaply for just seven playing for India B against India A in Bengaluru. India B found themselves in a difficult position losing seven wickets for not much with Musheer Khan holding one end.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2024 16:17 IST
Rishabh Pant got out for just 7 as India A captain Shubman
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rishabh Pant got out for just 7 as India A captain Shubman Gill plucked out a blinder while running back from mid-off

It was the bowlers' day in the Duleep Trophy in both matches in Bengaluru and Ananthapur on wickets that assisted seam, swing and spin, basically, the bowlers. In Ananthapur, 14 wickets have already fallen but Bengaluru offered a much more competitive wicket, however, India B led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, despite a good start, fell away with the middle order not chipping in with much.

Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar all fell within a span of seven overs with Musheer Khan being the only one holding the fort. Pant, who was returning to the red-ball fold after more than two years, fell cheaply for just seven runs with Shubman Gill, India A captain holding on to a brilliant diving catch at mid-off. Akash Deep bowled on length on off and middle. Pant wanted to go across and hit towards the deep mid-wicket, however, he mistimed the lofted shot.

Gill at mid-off had to run back while keeping his eyes on the ball and eventually dived to reach and eventually gobbled up. Gill hurt his shoulder a bit in the process but that was a brilliant take from India A skipper as he had to judge the speed of the ball while running back, which is always difficult. 

Watch the video here:

On the very next ball, Akash Deep removed Nitish Reddy with a corker of a delivery on top of the off-stump and India B had lost half their side.

India B lost a couple of more wickets before Musheer Khan stitched an unbeaten 80-run stand with Navdeep Saini to hold off India A from getting further wickets. Musheer is getting closer to his hundred and has continued to impress one and all.

In the other match, India D were bowled for 164 with India C losing four wickets for less than 50.

