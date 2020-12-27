AUS vs IND 2nd Test Live: Watch Shubman Gill fall to Cummins just five runs short of half century on debut

Image Source : AP Shubman Gill in action on Day 1 on Melbourne Test on Saturday.

Shubman Gill, who impressed on his debut with some flawless stroke-making at the closing stages of the Day 1, resumed in the same fashion and looked in firm control to be on his way to score a half century on debut before Pat Cummins ended his innings at 45 in the first session in Melbourne on Sunday.

Shubman Gill falls for 45 on Test debut.



He chases a Pat Cummins delivery and pays the price...



Cummins gets his man! pic.twitter.com/60SQ8ZJPHO — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 27, 2020

While other batsman preferred staying on the crease and waited for the bad balls to come their way for runs, Shubman relied on his natural strokemaking ability and shot eight boundaries during his 65-ball innings. Interestingly that's most boundaries by an individual batsman during his innings in this Test match which is yet to see a half century. Earlier on Day 1, Shubman was also handed a lifeline after he was dropped on third slip by Marnus Labuschagne.

India went on to lose two wickets in the session in Shubman and Cheteshwar Pujara and went to lunch on the second day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at 90 for three.

India, resuming at 36 for one, moved to 61 before Gill edged one behind off Pat Cummins. Cummins then got rid of Pujara (17) in his next over, having him caught behind too with captain Tim Paine taking a one-handed, diving catch. India were suddenly 64 for three.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari then added unbeaten 26 off 80 balls for the fourth wicket to steady Indian innings.

Australia were all out for 195 in the first innings on Saturday, the first day of the Boxing Day Test.