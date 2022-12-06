WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan celebrates birthday with Team India; Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour in attendance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dhawan celebrates Birthday with team

Shikhar Dhawan's Birthday: India's stylish opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan marked another year in his life on 5th December. Born in 1985, the Southpaw celebrated his 37th Birthday on Monday in Dhaka, where the Indian team is playing against Bangladesh. Dhawan also celebrated his cake ceremony with team India and coaches Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour also marked their presence.

In a video shared by the Indian opener, head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour can be seen wishing Dhawan as he cut the cake. Several Indian players and Rathour offered cake to the opening batter. Watch the video here:

The Indian team is currently in Bangladesh to play in a three-match ODI and a two-match Test series. Rohit Sharma's men faced a nail-biting defeat in the first ODI by 1 wicket where they failed to defend the target of 187 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Dhawan scored 7 runs in 17 balls and fell to spinner Mehidy Hasan in the 6th over. KL Rahul topped scored (73) for India and helped the team reach 186 on a tricky pitch. However, the target was not big and despite being in big trouble after losing their 9th wicket, Bangladesh went on to chase the target with 1 wicket in hand.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Wednesday and the Indian team will hope to produce a better show. The final 50-over game will be played on 10th December in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The two-match Test series between the two neighbours will begin on 14th December. The first Test will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram from 14th December to 18th December, while the second Test will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka from 22nd December to 26th December.

