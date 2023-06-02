Watch: Sakshi convinces MS Dhoni to leave IPL trophy and hug her after CSK's final win over GT

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MS Dhoni won the record fifth IPL trophy for CSK

Chennai Super Kings recorded their fifth Indian Premier League trophy as they beat Gujarat Titans in the final of the 16th edition on May 29. Fans at Narendra Modi Stadium erupted as their favorite cricketer MS Dhoni lift the trophy to make CSK the most successful team in the tournament's history. After the game, Dhoni confirmed his return for the next season to clear all the rumors of him returning at the end of the IPL 2023 edition.

Meanwhile, the players celebrated the title win with their family and friends with fans witnessing very emotional moments to cherish. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi and their daughter Ziva cheered for CSK throughout the final game from the stand then joined Dhoni on the pitch to celebrate glory. In an unseen video that surfaced on social media, Sakshi was spotted asking Dhoni to leave the trophy and hug her.

Dhoni was standing close to the trophy and then Sakshi called his name and insisted the CSK legend hug her and Ziva. Dhoni slowly walked towards his wife and embraced her in a family hug. Fans loved this moment with a big cheer and now the video has gone viral on Twitter.

Apart from the Dhoni couple, Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba, the BJP MLA, also melted fans' hearts at Narendra Modi Stadium. The all-rounder won the game for CSK by pulling off an impossible chase and then rushed toward Dhoni to celebrate the win. After that Jadeja, was approached by his wife at the boundary lines and the couple lost in a big hug.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ambati Rayudu, CSK's heroes this season, also enjoyed the IPL final win with their partners. Gaikwad's soon-to-be wife Utkarsha Pawar, who also plays professional cricket for the Maharashtra state team, was clicked in a dressing room picture with her fiancee and Dhoni.

