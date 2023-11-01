Wednesday, November 01, 2023
     
Sachin Tendulkar's grand statue unveiled at Wankhede Stadium ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup fixture

Sachin Tendulkar already had a stand named after him at the iconic venue which served as his home ground during his playing days. The 'Master Blaster' is still the leading run-getter in ODIs and Tests.

Image Source : MUFADDAL VOHRA/X Sachin Tendulkar's statue at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

A grand statue of India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been unveiled at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of India's upcoming World Cup clash versus Sri Lanka. The statue has been built adjacent to the Sachin Tendulkar Stand inside the stadium and portrays the 'Master Blaster' in what can be presumed a lofted straight drive.

The event was graced by the presence of several dignitaries including Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Vice-President of the BCCI Rajeev Shukla among others. The statue has been designed by Pramod Kamble, a renowned painter and sculptor hailing from the Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra.

