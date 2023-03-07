WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and team celebrates Holi in bus as players enjoy festival of colours

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Team India celebrated Holi

WATCH: As the festival of colours- Holi stands on the door ahead of us, the Indian cricket team is also seen grooving into a festive mood before the 4th test against Australia. Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were seen celebrating the festival in the team bus as the players enjoyed their time.

The Indian Cricket team is currently taking on Australia in the four-match series and will play the final game of the series in Ahmedabad from March 9 onwards. Meanwhile, the festival of colours Holi will be celebrated across the country on March 8. Recently Indian opener Shubman Gill shared a video on his Instagram account in which the Indian players can be seen grooving into the festival mood. "Happy holi from Indian Cricket Team," Gill captioned the video.

Watch the video:

Notably, Rohit Sharma also shared pictures from the celebration. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sharma wrote, "Happy Holi guys". The Indian Board also posted pictures of the team celebrating the festival.

India and Australia are locking horns in the high-profile Border Gavaskar Trophy. The home side India are leading the series 2-1 and have their eyes set on the World Test Championship final, which will be played in June at the Oval. Australia have already qualified for the World Test Championship, while India need some work to do. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will mark their presence in India vs Australia 4th test in the ongoing Border Gavaskar series. The leaders of the two countries are set to join the commentary panel on the first day of the Ahmedabad test as India look for a series win.

PM Modi and PM Anthony will witness cricket action on Day 1 of the 4th test. This will be Modi's first attendance at the Ahmedabad stadium for a cricket match since the venue was named after him. Both Modi and Anthony will reach Ahmedabad on Wednesday, on the eve of the match. They will then head to the stadium on the morning of the game and will be present on the ground at the time of the toss. The two leaders will also meet the players of both teams at the stadium. Notably, there will also be a cultural program organised before the match.

