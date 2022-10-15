Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
T20 World Cup 2022: Watch Rohit Sharma's out of box reply on India, Pakistan clash

All the captains gathered together during the press conference before the World Cup and Rohit Sharma answered a question on India-Pakistan clash in a way only he can.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2022 11:35 IST
Rohit Sharma | File Photo
Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma | File Photo

India vs Pakistan on a cricket field isn't called the mother of all battles for no reason. The hype and intensity heading into the match are unlike any other. All the captains gathered together during the press conference just before the World Cup.

Talking about the rivalry and the pressure before the India-Pakistan clash, Rohit said, "We understand the importance of the game, but there's no point talking about it all time and creating that pressure on yourself. Whenever we meet, like when we met at the Asia Cup, we talk and ask about how the families are doing. Even the previous generation told us that these were the kind of talks they had. Things like if anyone bought a new car or something like that."

