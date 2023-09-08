WATCH | Rohit Sharma meets famous Sri Lankan cricket fan Percy Abeysekera ahead of Asia Cup 2023 match vs PAK

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTE/CRICSUBHAYAN Rohit Sharma with Percy Abeysekera on September 8, 2023

In one of the best fan moments of the year 2023, India cricket captain Rohit Sharma met with the famous Sri Lankan fan Percy Abeysekera, aka Percy's uncle, at his residence in Colombo on Friday, September 8. Rohit spent some time with Percy Abeysekera and his family and also clicked some pictures.

Indian team is in Colombo for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches and will take on co-host Sri Lanka on September 12. India take on Pakistan in their opening Super 4 game on Sunday, September 10 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Rohit and co are preparing well for the mega clash as the BCCI recently released some pictures and videos of players training hard.

Meanwhile, Rohit showed his love for fans' support by visiting Percy Abeysekera at his home on Friday. The legendary Sri Lanka supporter is reportedly struggling with illness lately and he looked unwell in the video below. But a visit from Rohit clearly cheered him and his family. Percy Abeysekera had previously revealed his wish to meet Rohit Sharma and Virar Kohli and finally got his dream fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the Indian team's group-stage game against Pakistan was washed away but both teams made it to the Super 4 round with respective wins over Nepal. India's camp will be boosted with the returns of star wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul for the remaining games in the tournament. Jaspri Bumrah also joined the team on Friday after missing the Nepal game due to the birth of his first child and is likely to start against Pakistan.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli

